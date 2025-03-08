Ravens Edge Rusher Target Becomes Available
As the Baltimore Ravens look to bolster their pass rush this offseason, an AFC rival may have just made their life a little bit easier.
According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have released former Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry after failing to find a trade partner. Landry, 28, has 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons, and should have a robust market now that he's a free agent.
At the very least, the Ravens should look into the idea of signing Landry.
Baltimore has a solid pass rush led by Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, who both had 10+ sacks in 2024. However, the former is turning 35 this month and the latter not only just broke out, but may have contract concerns going forward.
Landing a superstar would be the ideal scenario, but if they can't find one, then adding more starting-caliber players for a strong rotation is the next best thing. Landry would give them that.
There were already some rumblings of Landry going to the Ravens, but the main hurdle was the fact that he had two years remaining on a contract that paid him $17.5 million per year. Now, that's now a problem anymore.
"Landry would make a great Raven," ESPN's Ben Solak wrote in a recent trade proposal. "Baltimore wants to have a rotation at that position: The Ravens gave at least 500 -- but no more than 700 -- snaps to three players on the edge last season. Two of those three players (Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy) are signed only through 2025. Landry has enough coverage ability to work in the system and can provide an immediate pass-rush impact at a position the Ravens have consistently missed on draft picks and need quick help."
Some may say that Landry hasn't been the same since missing the entire 2022 season due to injury, but again, 19.5 sacks in two seasons is nothing to sneeze at. If the fit and price point are right, then it might make sense for Baltimore to go after the former Pro Bowler.
