Former Ravens WR Re-Signs With AFC Rival
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
Brown, 27, missed most of his first year with Kansas City after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener. The Chiefs initially thought he would miss the entire regular season, but made his return just before the playoffs in Week 16. Brown had nine receptions for 91 yards in two regular-season games - he and other Chiefs starters rested in Week 18 - after returning.
The speedy wideout also appeared in all three of Kansas City's playoff games, catching five passes for 50 yards. He had two receptions for 15 yards in Super Bowl LIX, a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that ended the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat.
Baltimore selected Brown out of Oklahoma with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. While he had his ups and downs, he was solid throughout his three seasons with the Ravens, recording 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. With 1,008 yards in 2021, he became the Ravens' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2016 and last until 2024.
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick. They would then use that pick to trade down with the Buffalo Bills and select two-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 overall.
Brown found some success in Arizona, but not quite as much as he did in Baltimore. As a result, the Cardinals opted to let him walk in free agency last offseason.
Now, though, it seems Brown has found a nice home for himself in Kansas City, and he'll likely always have a shot at the Super Bowl as long as he's there.
