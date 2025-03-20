Former Ravens CB Opens Up About Changing Teams
While the Baltimore Ravens have been able to keep most of their key free agents home, a few have already moved on to other teams. Of that group, cornerback Brandon Stephens is arguably the biggest name.
Stephens, 27, signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the New York Jets on the first day of free agency. He was one of the top free agent corners on the market despite a difficult 2024 season, and he cashed in, as he should've.
At his introductory press conference this week, Stephens revealed what drew him to the Jets in free agency.
"First and foremost, it's a blessing to be here," Stephens said, per the Jets' website. "I thank God for this opportunity, but you know, it just felt right in my spirit. I felt like I was supposed to be a Jet. Talking to [head coach] Aaron Glenn, it just felt right. I feel like he is the right person to lead this organization and I just wanted to be a part of it.
"He just expressed how much he loves my game, appreciates my game and how he can help not only me take it to that next level."
Another Jets leader who's happy to join up with Stephens is fellow cornerback Sauce Gardner, the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. Stephens will likely start opposite of Gardner following the departure of D.J. Reed, and the star cornerback seems excited about his new teammate.
After a breakout 2023 campaign, Stephens struggled in 2024. The former third-round pick from SMU allowed 906 yards and a passer rating of 106.1 when targeted, per Pro Football Reference. So, it wasn't surprising when the Ravens let him walk.
Now in the Big Apple, though, Stephens wants to prove he is better than what he showed last season, and that he is worth the contract the Jets gave him.
"I'm just excited to wear the green and white out there," Stephens said. "Make plays, ball and give the city what they deserve."
