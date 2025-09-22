Eight Ravens Matchups to Watch vs. Lions
The Baltimore Ravens' primetime matchup with the Detroit Lions could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups, individual players or even coaches outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball.
Ravens Young OLBs vs. Lions OTs
Pressuring Jared Goff is among the Ravens' top priorities on defense in the game, but it won't come easy for their edge defenders. They will be going up against one of the best bookend tackle tandems in the league with Pro Bowlers Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. With Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy out due to a hamstring injury, it will be up to fifth-year veteran Odafe Oweh, third-year pro Tavius Robinson and second-round rookie Mike Green to rise to the occasion for this daunting task.
Ravens WRs vs. Lions CBs
Unlike years past, when the Ravens' passing attack relied heavily on the tight end position, it is now the wide receivers who are receiving the majority of the targets and producing at a high level. Homegrown Pro Bowler Zay Flowers is off to a sizzling start, veteran All Pro addition DeAndre Hopkins is fitting right in and even their less heralded players at the position have been making big plays. They'll be going up against a Lions cornerback group led by veteran D.J. Reed and second-year pro Terrion Arnold on the outside and veteran Amik Robertson in the slot. All three players have allowed opposing passer ratings of over 105 through two games and Arnold, in particular, has given up 176 receiving yards. If this game turns into a shootout, the Ravens have a clear advantage with this matchup.
DT Travis Jones vs. Lions IOL
Detroit's offensive line is as strong as it gets at tackle, but isn't nearly as stout along the interior, where they have a pair of first-year starters. Since Goff is a traditional pocket quarterback, generating pressure up the middle is the best and most efficient way to disrupt him and the Lions offense as a whole, which relies on being in rhythm. Jones will be playing his first career game without two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike by his side due to injury, so the onus for him to continue being dominant against the run and step up as an interior rusher is elevated.
Ravens CBs vs. Lions WRs
With gifted players and proven playmakers on both sides, this has the makings of being one of the most exciting and pivotal matchups of this game. Ravens All Pro Marlon Humphrey and second-year pro Nate Wiggins were removed from the final injury report and are slated to play in this game, where they'll be tasked with limiting the impact of All Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and explosive speedster Jameson Williams. Humphrey can follow St. Brown anywhere since he plays outside and is the Ravens' top nickel option, but it will be interesting to see if they match speed with speed by having Wiggins follow Williams. The status of two-time Pro Bowl veteran Jaire Alexander will be worth monitoring after he was a healthy scratch last week and could have some keen insight on these receivers, given that they were his former division rivals from his days as a Green Bay Packer.
Ravens ILBs vs. Lions RBs
Whether it's downhill in the run game at or behind the line of scrimmage or in space in either zone or man coverage, Ravens All Pro Roquan Smith and standout rookie Teddye Buchanan will have their hands full in this game with a dynamic backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Stopping them in the run game will be the top priority, but their threat level doesn't stop there, as both players are viable options as pass catchers coming out of the backfield, especially on screens.
TE Mark Andrews vs. Lions Safeties
The Ravens' three-time Pro Bowler has had a slow start to the season with just 2 receptions on 4 targets for 7 receiving yards through the two games. However, he still poses a viable threat in the passing game and would be a physical mismatch for either of Detroit's star safeties, whether it's Pro Bowler Brian Branch or First Team All Pro Kerby Joseph.
DB Kyle Hamilton vs. TE Sam LaPorta
On the flipside, the Ravens' two-time All Pro safety is great at neutralizing tight ends in the passing game, will face one of the best young players at the position in the game with the Lions' Pro Bowler. Hamilton has the size, speed and length to blanket LaPorta in coverage no matter where he lines up and won't hesitate to pull the trigger and come downhill and blow him up short of the line to gain on any of the crossers or other middle of the field routes.
Ravens DC Zach Orr vs. Lions OC John Morton
The last time these two teams met, there was a lot of hype surrounding the matchup between these play callers' predecessors as both went on to become head coaches, with Mike Macdonald going to the Seattle Seahawks in 2024 and Ben Johnson going to the Chicago Bears this pas offseason. Macdonald and the Ravens got the best of the Lions that day in a 38-6 blowout, and if Orr wants history to repeat itself, he'll need to utilize simulated pressures, stunts, twists and whatever else can help him get to Goff early and often because that's the biggest key to victory.
