Four Ravens X-Factors vs. Lions
In the Baltimore Ravens' first home primetime game of the regular season, where they'll take on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game when it comes to making the most of their opportunities. Here is a quartet of players who could wind up tilting the scales in the Ravens' favor:
DT Aeneas 'Fub' Peebles
With two-time Pro Bowl veteran Nnamdi Madubuike ruled out for this game and potentially longer due to a neck injury, the sixth-round rookie will get a chance to carve out a bigger role and begin making a name for himself in this game. The Lions' offensive line is the most susceptible along the interior with a pair of first-year starting guards, including fellow rookie Tate Ratledge, on the right side. Since Detroit quarterback Jared Goff is a traditional pocket passer, the best way to pressure him is up the middle, and Peebles can do just that with his explosive get-off, violent hands and pass rush moves. If the Ravens can succeed in making the Lions one-dimensional by taking away the run, Fub can end up having a breakout game.
WR Rashod Bateman
The fifth-year veteran is the only wideout on the 53-man roster that hasn't caught a touchdown yet this season, and while his compatriots have each enjoyed their moments in the limelight, he has flown under the radar. Pro Bowlers Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins have gotten off to especially hot starts, accounting for just over 73% of the Ravens' total receiving yards, which could result in them getting more attention from the Lions' secondary in this game and leaving Bateman with more favorable matchups in single coverage. Where he could really have an impact in this game is as a vertical threat deep down the field, a role he excelled in last year during his breakout campaign when he averaged the third-most yards per catch in the league with 16.8, to go along with a career-high 9 touchdowns.
DB Malaki Starks
The Lions have a pair of explosive wide receivers who are a threat to score from anywhere on the field in All Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown and fourth-year pro Jameson Williams. It will be up to the first-round rookie to ensure they aren't able to gash the Ravens' pass defense deep down the field and be the last line of defense if either of them does happen to come up with a big play by preventing them from making it to the end zone. Starks has been a steady presence in the backend but has yet to come up with his first splash play as a Raven. There's no better stage to introduce oneself to the league at large as a playmaker than under the lights in a primetime.
OLB Tavius Robinson
In addition to Madubuike, the Ravens will also be without Pro Bowl outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who led the team in sacks last year and was ruled out with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2 that made him leave the game early and not return. In his absence, Robinson stepped up and came up with a clutch strip sack that led to the team's first defensive touchdown of the season. The third-year pro will be called upon to play a larger role once again in Week 3 against a talented pair of offensive tackles in Pro Bowlers Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. His ability as a stout edge-setter against the run will be just vital to the Ravens' success on defense, as the elevated pass rush prowess he has shown through two weeks.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!