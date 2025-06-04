Ravens OC Expects WR to Take Another Leap
After just two seasons in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens 2023 first-rounder Zay Flowers is already on track to be one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. There is still plenty of room for him to grow and get better, however, in his eyes and those of offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
It didn't take him long to establish himself as the team's number one receiving option regardless of position as he targeted 10 times in his first regular season game and he has led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards in each of the past two years.
Flowers broke several franchise rookie records in this first season and broke out in an even bigger way in his second, becoming the Ravens' first homegrown receiver to ever get voted to the Pro Bowl, not as a return specialist. He appeared in all 17 games and set career highs in targets with 116 and receiving yards with the first 1,000-plus season of his career to go along with four touchdowns.
Despite receiving nearly 100 more targets than the next closest offensive weapon, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, heading into his third season, Monken wants Flowers' volume and involvement to continue to increase.
"We just got to get him the ball more," Monken said. "The problem is, we have a lot of those guys. He's an unbelievable football player. He's not only an outside receiver that has elite route-running skills, but he's unbelievable with the ball in his hands too."
Monken praised Flowers' ability to play multiple receiver spots which includes the 'X' and the 'Z' as well as the slot. He can also be used out of the backfield on trick plays and jet sweeps. In his first two seasons, he has recorded 112 rushing yards on 17 carries with an average of 6.6 yards per carry.
"You can use him in a variety of roles which allows your volume to go up," Monken said. "He's a volume catch guy. You can use him in novelty screens, getting him the ball down the field so I expect him to take another leap in terms of his consistency."
After making the Pro Bowl in his second season, Monken believes Flowers can garner All Pro recognition in 2025. While he didn't list any specific individual goals for himself, the third-year pro shared that he wants to improve across the board.
"To me it's just get better every year, do a little bit more than I did last year and as a team, get further than we did last year" Flowers said. "That's kind of my goal. Do better and just get better in every aspect of the game and try to push for the ultimate goal, a Super Bowl."
Flowers had to watch the Ravens 2024 playoff run from the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in the regular season finale as the team needed to beat the Cleveland Browns to clinch a second straight AFC North division title. He shared that he is now fully recovered from it, with "no limits" on what he can do, but that it hurt not to be on the field with his teammates. He is especially looking forward to this year's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
"[It was] super tough," Flowers said. "When you play 17 games just to get to the first playoff game and you can't play in it, it's always hard. I think that was my first [or] second time missing a game ever. Missing a playoff game is different so it felt a little different so at least we get to play them first game this year."
