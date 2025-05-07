Five Veteran Free Agents Ravens Could Sign to Replace Michael Pierce
Despite having long-term and immediate needs for depth at defensive tackle and being equipped with a league-high 11 picks in a 2025 NFL Draft that was incredibly deep at the position, the Baltimore Ravens only selected one prospect to fortify their trenches on defense.
While sixth-round pick Aeneas Peebles is being lauded as and could very well end up being one the biggest steals of the draft with his ability as an interior pass rusher, they still have a glaring need at nose tackle following the retirement of veteran Michael Pierce. Even though they have fourth-year pro Travis Jones who can be a dominant interior run-stuffing presence, he is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and needs depth behind him to rotate on early downs so he can be more effective and readily available in obvious passing situations.
Thankfully, there is never much of a shortage of veteran defensive line options who specialize in stuffing the run during this time of year and leading up to training camp. The league doesn't prioritize their skill set until they desperately need it after finding out their defense struggles to slow down opposing ground games once the regular season gets underway.
The Ravens have a pair of undrafted rookie free agents Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher and Auburn's Jayson Jones who could follow in Pierce's footsteps and both make the team and fill the vital depth role in 2025. However, they could also benefit from some veteran experience and competition at the position. Here are a handful of options that could address their biggest remaining need:
Linval Joseph
The former two-time Pro Bowler has been the go-to veteran nose tackle mercenary signing for contending teams late in the season or teams who get steamrolled on the ground early on for the past three years. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles address their run defense on the fly during their run to the Super Bowl in 2022 and joined the Buffalo Bills around the same time the following year. Joseph most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, appearing in all 17 games in a rotational role in which he didn't make a start and finished with 19 total tackles including two for a loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Raekwon Davis
The sixth-year veteran has spent his entire career in the AFC and could continue that streak in Baltimore where'd he fit right in with the Ravens helping them uphold their dominance in defending the run. Not only does he do a good job occupying multiple blockers but he plays with a high motor and relentless motor and will chase a ball carrier down laterally before they can turn the corner and get upfield.
After starting 48 of his 63 appearances with the Miami Dolphins in his first four seasons since getting drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2020, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season and finished with a career-low 15 total tackles including one for a loss, a batted pass and didn't record at least half a sack for the first time since his rookie year. Coming off a down year relative to expectation, he was released by the Colts prior to the start of the new league year and could be signed for a discount to be a depth piece at nose tackle.
Austin Johnson
The 10th-year journeyman veteran is exactly the type of low-cost veteran minimum salary the Ravens make each year at the onset of, during or even towards the end of training camp after they've gotten a good look at their undrafted free agent rookie crop during the preseason and joint practices. Johnson has only been a full-time starter twice in his career but otherwise has been a quality depth piece at nose tackle and three-technique at all his other stops. Originally a second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans out of Penn State in 2016, the Ravens would be his fifth team if signed. Johnson spent last season with the Bills, appearing in 18 games including the playoffs and only made one start. He finished with 19 total tackles, half a sack, a quarterback hit, two batted passes and his first two career interceptions on screens.
Jordan Phillips
The 10-year veteran is another massive interior presence at 6'6", 300 pounds who makes impressive plays against the run even when he isn't the one who gets credited with making the stop. His ability to occupy multiple blockers and blow-up plays forces ball carriers to change direction or stop in their tracks which allows his linebackers to flow and play downhill. Phillips split the 2024 season between the Bills and Cowboys, appearing in 12 games including the playoffs and finishing with nine total tackles including one for a loss, three quarterback hits, a sack, a quarterback hit, a batted pass at the line of scrimmage and interception off a deflection.
Folorunso Fatukasi
A once prized free agent signing by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the seven-year veteran is a stout run defender who can take on and defeat double teams, shed blocks and knife into the backfield. He spent last season with the Houston Texans in which he started all 13 games he appeared in including the playoffs and recorded 24 total tackles for the third year in a row including four for a loss, three quarterback hits and a sack.
