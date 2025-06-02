Former Ravens CB Retires After 10 Seasons
Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Ronald Darby is retiring after 10 NFL seasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Darby, 31, spent just one season with the Ravens in 2023. He started seven of the 16 games he appeared in, recording 28 total tackles and seven pass breakups. He added seven tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in two playoff starts.
In coverage, Darby allowed 19 completions on 43 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown, good for a passer rating of 63.3.
Darby also played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year, $2.5 million deal this offseason, but now won't play for them.
He finishes his career having started 107 of the 118 games he appeared in, recording 447 tackles, 106 pass breakups and eight interceptions. He also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017.
The former second-round pick out of Florida State isn't the only notable player to announce his retirement on Monday. Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, a four-time Pro Bowler, also shockingly hung up his cleats after seven NFL seasons.
Darby may not have been a true superstar throughout his career, but he was a solid player for most of time in the NFL, and retires with a solid resume to his name.
