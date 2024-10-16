Former All-Pro Makes Surprising Claim About Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has already established himself as one of the premier stars in the NFL, but former Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly thinks he's just scratching the surface.
During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Kuechly said he thinks that Jackson is just now entering the prime of his career despite being in his seventh NFL season.
"He's starting to get into the prime of his career," Kuechly said. "And they've obviously brought Derrick Henry and I think [Todd] Monken's done a great job. ... But I mean, all Lamar has really ever done is win games and score points and go to the playoffs. I mean, I think, what, five out of his seven years in the NFL, the Ravens have gone to the playoffs. I just think they're big, they're physical. They know what they are. Lamar is a problem."
Jackson's resume speaks for itself. He has already won two NFL MVPs, been named to three Pro Bowls, has earned two All-Pro nods and is second all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback (5,661). If his prime is still yet to come as Kuechly says, the rest of the league is in for a world of trouble.
So far this season, Jackson has continued his stellar play while the Ravens have found their footing as a team. After an 0-2 start, Baltimore has reeled off four straight wins headed into Week 7's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jackson has gone 118 of 176 passing for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions through the first six games. He's continued to put his dual-threat ability on display by adding 64 rush attempts for 403 yards and two scores.
Jackson and the Ravens will kick off against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!