Former Ravens Assistant Interviews For Saints Job
The Baltimore Ravens have no shortage of former assistant coaches in prominent roles around the league, a testament to head coach John Harbaugh and the organization as a whole. Perhaps the best part is that even after leaving Baltimore, some of said assistants continue to rise through the coaching ranks.
For instance, Anthony Weaver served as a defensive line coach with the Ravens, moved up to being a defensive coordinator this season with the Miami Dolphins and is now a serious head-coaching candidate.
On Friday, the New Orleans Saints hosted Weaver for an in-person interview, placing him among the finalists for their head-coaching job. He is the first candidate to complete his second interview with the team, though others have their second interviews scheduled in the coming days.
In his lone season with the Dolphins, Weaver, 47, helped the defense improve significantly compared to where it was a year ago. Miami finished the regular season ranked fourth in yards allowed and 10th in points allowed, a huge step up compared to 2023, when they finished 10th and 22nd respectively.
Even more impressively, he did it without star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who missed the entire season due to injury.
It's also clear that the Ravens have great respect for Weaver. He started out in Baltimore as a defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, but just a year later, the team added assistant head coach to his title. He held that title until leaving for Miami, serving as a key piece of Harbaugh's staff.
Weaver also interviewed for the Chicago Bears' head-coaching job before they hired Ben Johnson earlier this week.
It would be a big jump for Weaver in a short amount of time, but with the respect he has around the league, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see him become a head coach.
