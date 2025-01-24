Ravens GM Evaluates Rookie CB's Season
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is now covering after his first season in the NFL, which was filled with ups and downs.
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, recorded 33 tackles while playing 15 games for the Ravens this season. He also started in each of the team's playoff games.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about Wiggins' rookie year and what he hopes to see from him in the future.
"We knew Nate [Wiggins] was a great athlete and a great cover guy. He's young. Even when you look at him, I mean I've got two sons and I'm getting older, but I look at him and he just seems young to me. He's a tremendous athlete, [and] he's got a very bright future," DeCosta told reporters.
Though the Ravens are bullish on Wiggins' future, there are some steps the team would like to see him take in his first full offseason in Baltimore.
"We want to get him stronger. You've all seen his body, and I think an offseason is really going to serve him well. He had some nagging injuries and things that he fought through, handled some adversity pretty well. He had the unfortunate car accident early in the year, which probably derailed him for a few weeks. But he's got a very, very bright future, because he can do some things that other guys can't do," DeCosta said.
Now, Wiggins will be able to develop both physically and cerebrally as a player, and that could give the Ravens a future star in the secondary.
"Eventually, how far he develops is really going to be up to him," DeCosta said. "His future is unlimited, because he can do some things that are just very unusual and unique at his position. I can't wait to see what a good offseason does for him. Everything is fast forward, full speed ahead with him. He had a good year, [and] he can be great next year, but it's going to be up to him."
