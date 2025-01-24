Ravens WR 'Just Getting Started' After Breakout Season
Of all the reasons the Baltimore Ravens' 2024 season will be remembered, Rashod Bateman's breakout has to be near the top of the list.
A 2021 first-round pick, Bateman struggled to stay on the field at the start of his career. The 25-year-old wide receiver played 34 of a possible 51 games over his first three seasons, and when he did play, he wasn't a huge part of the offense.
That all changed in 2024. Bateman became the Ravens' No. 2 wideout behind Zay Flowers, and he made the most of it, catching 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. He also had a strong showing in the playoffs, catching six passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns in as many games.
Most importantly, he managed to stay healthy for essentially the entire season, and finally showcased what he can do with the right opportunity.
After a much-needed breakout for Bateman, the Ravens believe the best is still yet to come.
"I'm very proud of Rashod Bateman," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday. "This guy's had some adversity with injuries along the way that he's overcome – some serious injuries [and] some bad luck. I think he's taken some criticism, and he came back this year with a vengeance and just kept stacking, and stacking, and stacking, and fighting through some nagging stuff and playing and getting better every single week, and it's a great story.
"And I think he's just getting started; I really do. He's a great person, [and] he works hard. Again, [he's] another guy that really loves football and loves the game. I think his future's very bright, and I can't wait to see what he looks like next year," he continued.
The Ravens showed their belief in Bateman last offseason by signing him to a two-year extension worth just under $13 million. That extension seemed confusing at the time, but now it looks like a great move by DeCosta and co.
If Bateman can continue to build on this season, he should have a very bright future in Baltimore.
