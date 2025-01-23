Ravens' Zay Flowers Won't Attend Pro Bowl
Zay Flowers became the first Baltimore Ravens wide receiver in franchise history to earn a Pro Bowl selection as a receiver this season. Unfortunately, they'll have to wait a bit longer to watch one of their wideouts actually play in the game.
Flowers, who had 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in his second season, will not attend the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando next week as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered in the regular-season finale on Jan. 4. That same injury kept him out of both Ravens playoff games, though he did have a slim chance to play in Sunday's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr., who had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, will replace Flowers.
During Wednesday's end-of-season press conference, head coach John Harbaugh said Flowers would've had a "great chance" to play if the Ravens had advanced to the AFC Championship Game. He also said there's a chance Flowers could undergo surgery this offseason, though it would just be a minor procedure if anything.
"Yes, [Flowers] had a great chance to play in this next game," Harbaugh told reporters. "It was ... Doubtful was a good designation for this game. They wanted to work him out before the game just in case, but I wasn't counting on it, honestly. I'm not going to rule him out until he's out. This next game [he] would've had a real chance.
"[He] should be fine going forward. I don't think it's going to be a surgery in the end, but they haven't determined that for sure yet. If they do it, they'll probably just do it to kind of just be sure. But yes, that's where it was at."
The former Boston College star emerged as the Ravens' top wideout this season, which the team had been missing for so long. If he can continue to build on this standout season, he can be a special player in Baltimore for years to come.
