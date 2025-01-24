Raven Country

Ravens GM Makes Bold Lamar Jackson Statement

Lamar Jackson had a stellar year for the Baltimore Ravens, and the team's general manager certainly noticed.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets off a pass during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
One of the best decisions the Baltimore Ravens front office has made over the years is drafting Lamar Jackson, who could very well win his third MVP award in seven seasons.

It's a decision Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is thankful for every day he comes into the office.

"I can say there's no player I'd rather have on my team than Lamar Jackson. I think he's the best quarterback in the league," DeCosta said to reporters.

Jackson had a banner year, throwing for 4,172 yards, passing the 4,000-yard threshold for the first time in his career. He threw 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions, making him one of the best signal callers in the NFL.

As a runner, Jackson logged 915 yards and four touchdowns, which helped him pass Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history despite being just 28-years-old.

DeCosta also had another message for Jackson now that the season is over.

"I want Lamar relax a little bit and think back to what we accomplished as a team and what he accomplished individually," DeCosta said.

"And from what I've seen with Lamar, he's just grown so much – even just over the last couple of years, in terms of his game as a player, as a leader [and] as a person. I love talking to him. We communicate all the time. And as I said, I'm blessed to be with him for the last seven years."

Jackson will have a chance to recuperate after a long NFL season in hopes of adding one more massive accomplishment to his long list: a Super Bowl championship.

Jackson could receive his third MVP award at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday, Feb. 6.

