Ravens Part Ways With Assistant Coach
The Baltimore Ravens likely won't have to deal with as much turnover on the coaching staff as they did last offseason, when defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, defensive line coach Dennard Wilson and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson all left for opportunities elsewhere. However, they will still have to deal with some turnover.
In the first shakeup of the offseason, the Ravens have reportedly parted ways with inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC. DeLeone, 37 just completed his first season with the Ravens after a two-year stint at Kansas as a defensive analyst. He's also worked with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets previously.
DeLeone's time in Baltimore got off to a rocky start to say the least. All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, who DeLeone previously worked with in Chicago, struggled in coverage early in the season, while second-year linebacker Trenton Simpson had some growing pains as he adjusted to the starting role.
The Ravens' defense as a whole was simply bad in the first half of the season, and the linebacker play certainly contributed to those struggles.
In the second half of the season, though, the linebacker play, and the defense as a whole, improved significantly. Smith bounced back from a sub-par start to the season, earning first-team All-Pro honors for the third-straight season.
The more important change came beside him, though, as Malik Harrison and Chris Board started to see far more playing time over Simpson, Harrison appearing on more running plays and Board appearing in passing situations.
It's still very early in the offseason, with the Ravens being less than a week removed from their Divisional Round defeat, but it's safe to assume there will be more changes to come. No matter what happens, though, head coach John Harbaugh is excited to see how his staff shakes out, as well as his assistants earn opportunities elsewhere.
