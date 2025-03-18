Ravens Could Bring Back Former Star LB
Following the departure of Malik Harrison and Chris Board last week, the Baltimore Ravens have some obvious concerns in regard to their linebacker group.
The good news is that Roquan Smith is still one of the best, if not the best inside linebacker in the league, and he's not going anywhere. No, the concerns lie in who will play next to him this fall.
Currently, it looks like that will be third-year pro Trenton Simpson, who started 13 games last season following Patrick Queen's departure. However, he was benched late in the season after an up-and-down run, leading to Harrison and Board seeing more action.
There has been some speculation on if the Ravens could bring in some more competition for Simpson, or even another starter to give him more time to develop. If they choose the second option, perhaps an old friend could be just what they're looking for.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley could be a fit for Baltimore in the second week of free agency.
"Mosley was released by the New York Jets last week, and there were immediate questions about whether he could be an option for Baltimore, given the Ravens’ need for a starting inside linebacker to pair with Roquan Smith," Zrebiec wrote. "It makes sense. The Ravens love Mosley, who made the Pro Bowl four times in five seasons after Baltimore drafted him in the 2014 first round.
"Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr played alongside Mosley. The 32-year-old probably won’t be too expensive, as the Jets still owe him roughly $4.5 million. However, Baltimore would have to be comfortable with where he’s at health-wise. He played in only four games last year because of toe and neck injuries."
Mosley spent the first five years of his career with the Ravens and became a star on defense. In 77 games, the former Alabama star racked up 579 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons in Baltimore.
Mosley's final regular-season game in a Ravens uniform was also one of his most memorable, as he picked off then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to secure the win and an AFC North title.
Unfortunately, Mosley had some trouble staying on the field in his time with the Jets. He played just two games in 2019 and four in 2024 due to injuries, and he sat out the entire 2020 campaign due to COVID-19.
The former first-round pick may have a lot of wear and tear on him, but he's still a very capable player when healthy. Many teams would be happy to have him, and maybe Baltimore is one of them.
