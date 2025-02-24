Former Ravens Coach Reflects on Legendary 2000 Defense
The 2000 Baltimore Ravens' defense is widely seen as one of the greatest, if not the greatest in NFL history, with legends such as Ray Lewis, Peter Boulware, Rod Woodson and more leading a historic unit.
Everyone knows how special the players on that unit were, but the coaches don't seem to get the attention they deserve.
Defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis and his staff put on a coaching clinic throughout the season. After all, it took more than just on-field talent to allow the fewest points (165) and rushing yards (960) in a 16-game season.
Of course, that staff didn't come together overnight. More than 20 years later, then-head coach Brian Billick reflected on how he brought the rest of the staff to Baltimore.
"Bringing the staff together, that's the key," Billick said in an interview with Barstool Sports' Jon Gruden. "I brought in – Marvin Lewis was there – but when we were [coaching] in Minnesota the last year, we played Baltimore. And Marvin, with not a great team, did as good a job against us as anybody that we had played. So, I'm going to interview Marvin for the job.
"Now, I already have in mind, I know Mike [Smith's] going to come on to the staff. Jack Del Rio, who I had worked with a little bit in Minnesota. Rex Ryan, Donny Henderson, so I'm going to bring in some personnel. So, I know who the defensive staff is going to be. I hadn't decided on a coordinator."
Interestingly, Billick had already assembled his defensive staff before he decided to retain Lewis, who had been the Ravens' defensive coordinator since their inaugural 1996 season.
"Marvin comes up [to the suite at the Senior Bowl], and Marvin and I laugh about this now. When we were done with that interview, not only did I not want to hire Marvin, I never wanted to see the [him] again," Billick said. "It was the worst interview in the history of football.
"Marvin was emotional, he loved being in Baltimore. He was really distraught with the firings. So, I get done, I have the staff ready to go, and I think, 'I got to talk to Marvin again.' So, I reconnect with Marvin, have a better conversation, and I said, 'Okay, I want you to stay and be my defensive coordinator. But here's the flip side. I've already got your defensive staff.'
Lewis left to become head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003, a role he would hold until 2018 despite mixed results. Still, him leading one of the best defenses in NFL history ensures he always has a place in Ravens history.
