Ravens OC Receives Surprising Ranking
Through two seasons, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has not only met expectations, but surpassed them.
Monken, 59, replaced the much-maligned Greg Roman following the 2022 season, and his balanced offense proved to be a perfect fit for Baltimore. Yes, the Ravens are still very much a run-first team, but their offense has far more depth under Monken than it ever did before.
In 2024, Monken's offense put together one of the best statistical seasons in league history. The Ravens racked up 7,224 yards on the season, the third-most all-time. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were both finalists for Offensive Player of the Year, and the former came very close to winning his third MVP award after putting together one of the best stastical seasons for a quarterback ever.
Based on his body of work, Monken should have a strong argument for being one of the best offensive play-callers in the league. When Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team put together such a ranking, though, Monken surprisingly came in at only No. 12.
"The 2024 Baltimore Ravens' running game was a big focus, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the same backfield, but Baltimore's biggest jump in quality was in the passing game," Pizzuta wrote. "Jackson was a significantly improved pocket passer, and some of that improvement stemmed from the most open passing concepts he’s worked with in the NFL.
"Monken has also been versatile in his personnel usage, sending the Ravens to the bottom of 11 personnel while mixing in 12, 21, and 22 and being able to throw and run from anything."
There's no shortage of great play-callers in the league today, and more and more of them are becoming head coaches every year. Really, this ranking is more a testament to the talent around the league than an indictment on Monken.
That said, if he has another great season in 2025, potentially with a Super Bowl title, he should rise up this list next year.
