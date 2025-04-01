Former Ravens Star Considering Return
The Baltimore Ravens have their eyes largely set on the 2025 NFL Draft, which is less than a month away. They didn't make many splashes during the height of the free agency period, with the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being the most notable external addition they made during the process. However, they may be getting set to bring back a former star on their defensive line.
Calais Campbell is still playing good football at the ripe age of 39. The former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL Draft spent the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins, and is reportedly back in the Ravens' crosshairs as someone they want to bring in.
"Calais Campbell is again being linked to the Ravens," Kevin Eck of Ravens.com writes. "It was reported last November that the Ravens were set to acquire the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle from Miami at the trade deadline, but Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel nixed the deal. Now the Ravens are reportedly one of the teams pursuing Campbell in free agency. Campbell is mulling whether he wants to sign with the Ravens, Dolphins, or another team, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, who noted that retirement is also a possibility."
Considering that the Ravens wanted to pull the trigger on a trade last season to bring Campbell back in the mix, combined with the report that Campbell is at least considering a reunion, this is a signing that looks more likely than not. On top of that, this fits the Ravens' M.O. They are notorious for bringing in veteran defenders, specifically in the front seven. Elivs Dumervil, Campbell himself, Jason Pierre-Paul, Justin Houston, Kyle Van Noy - they have a type. Don't be surprised if a deal with Campbell comes to fruition.
