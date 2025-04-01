Former Cowboys QB Sees Perfect Fit With Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have secured Lamar Jackson's backup quarterback with the signing of former Dallas Cowboys signal caller Cooper Rush.
Rush, 31, spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Cowboys, but now has a new home with the Ravens.
Rush spoke on Glenn Clark Radio about signing with the Ravens and what that means for the team moving forward.
"It kind of came out of nowhere a little bit, but I think it's a perfect fit," Rush said on Glenn Clark Radio h/t BaltimoreRavens.com.
"I talked to coach [John] Harbaugh and coach [Todd] Monken. We met over the week and felt really good and fulfilled a need for the team. You see from afar the success they have and the stability. All things you hear, it's a good organization, so I'm excited to be a part of it. … You're always excited when it's a good team. Definitely a well-run organization. They've got players at every position. It's fun to be a part of teams like that. It was exciting. Getting a taste of the AFC North, which you hear so much about, will be awesome."
Rush is also very excited to be playing behind the former league MVP, who he hopes to learn a thing or two from.
"I wish I could run like that. I'm really excited to see it up close, all the things he can do that he's shown over the years," Rush said.
"Especially last year, you watch the tape and there were a lot less quarterback runs designed than you think. Lamar does his thing when he has to."
Rush hopes to take his experience in his years with the Cowboys behind Dak Prescott and apply that to the Ravens in his first season with the team.
