Former Ravens DB Reacts to Joining Steelers
Veteran safety Chuck Clark became the latest former player of Baltimore Ravens to join the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and it's safe to say they're all excited about another reunion.
Clark is reuniting with linebackers Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and Jeremiah Moon as well as safety DeShon Elliott in Pittsburgh. That's why it was an easy choice for the 30-year-old.
"It's definitely cool to come in and see familiar faces," Clark said via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Just coming into a new building like the new kid in school, honestly. It feels good coming in and knowing guys who are already here."
Clark has been available on the open market for some time now due to his recent injury history. He tore his pectoral muscle last season and ACL in 2023.
However, Harrison, who joined the Steelers in free agency this offseason, put in a good word for Clark.
"He's a guy that you want on the team," Harrison said. "I still learn from him, still ask him questions. Chuck is a hard worker. He knows what he's doing. He's gonna bring hella effort and energy."
It's unclear what exactly Clark's role will be in Pittsburgh. The Steelers traded away three-time first-team All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason but still have Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew and rookie Sebastian Castro in their safety room.
The first thing Clark must do, though, is stay healthy. Luckily, he's not going to let his back-to-back injury-riddled seasons get to him.
"I got hurt. That's part of the game," Clark said. "You play this game, things are gonna happen. I was clean for so long, but you got to take what comes with the game, the ups and the downs."
If Clark can stay healthy, he will likely give Thornhill a run for the starting job with the chance to lineup with Elliott once again. That would be quite the sight for Ravens fans.
Clark has recorded 453 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 34 passes defensed, five interceptions and one touchdown in his eight-year NFL career.
