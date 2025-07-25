Former Ravens Starter Signs With Division Rival
The pipeline of former Baltimore Ravens starters landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers continues to flow as veteran safety Chuck Clark was announced as their latest signing on Friday.
Originally selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Virginia, Clark spent the first six years of his career in Baltimore, appearing in 101 games, including the playoffs, and making 67 starts over that span. He was traded to the New York Jets after the 2022 season and spent the past two years with the New York Jets, appearing in just 12 games and making all twelve starts.
Prior to missing the entire 2023 season with the Jets due to suffering a torn ACL, Clark was a durable and dynamic piece of the Ravens' defense for the bulk of his time with the team. He started off establishing himself as a special teams ace before an injury to a veteran starter carved out a larger role for him on defense in his third season and he became a stalwart leader as well.
The signing of former prized veteran free safety Marcus Williams and selection of two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft spelled the end of his tenure with the team, but he remained a full-time starter through his final season. Clark recorded 240 total tackles, including eight for a loss, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, 32 pass breakups, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a pair of defensive touchdowns during his time as a Raven.
Heading into his ninth year in the league, he joins a host of his former teammates he played with in Charm City who have also found their way to the Steel City. The list includes Pro Bowl inside linebacker Patrick Queen, fellow safety DeShon Elliott, versatile linebacker Malik Harrison and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon. He'll provide depth and could potentially emerge as a starter in a very experienced and veteran-heavy secondary that features multi-time Pro Bowlers Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, as well as young up-and-comer Joey Porter Jr.
Some Ravens fans and pundits were holding out hope of a possible reunion between Clark and the Ravens following 2024 breakout Ar'Darius Washington suffering a torn Achilles earlier this offseason. The list of notable available free agent safeties continues to dwindle following the Steelers' addition of Clark and the New Orleans Saints' signing of Julian Blackmon to replace Tyrann Mathieu, who surprisingly retired earlier this week.
