Former Ravens WR Signs With Titans
A former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver has found a new home, as James Proche has signed with the Tennessee Titans.
Proche made the announcement on his Instagram page.
Proche was originally selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career in Baltimore, failing to make much of an impact.
His most productive campaign with the Ravens came in 2021, when he played in 14 games and logged 16 catches for 202 yards. Overall, he totaled 25 receptions for 278 yards throughout his rather brief tenure in Baltimore while also spending some time as a kick returner.
The 28-year-old then joined the Cleveland Browns in 2023 and barely saw the field for them, going without a catch on five targets. He would proceed to register three grabs for 21 yards this past season.
Proche, who played his collegiate football at Southern Methodist, actually enjoyed a couple of terrific seasons on the NCAA level, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns during his final two seasons with the Mustangs. He also led the American Athletic Conference in receiving touchdowns in both of those campaigns.
Meanwhile, the Ravens have actually seemed to solve their wide receiver problem, as Zay Flowers has emerged as a Pro Bowler and Rashod Bateman has established himself as a nice secondary weapon after resembling a first-round bust earlier in his NFL tenure.
Not only that, but Baltimore added veteran DeAndre Hopkins to its receiving corps this offseason, providing Lamar Jackson with yet another weapon to utilize in an offense that is now suddenly full of them.
Of course, the Ravens still need to get over the hump in the playoffs, as they fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round back in January.
