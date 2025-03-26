Former Ravens WR Signs With Titans

The Tennessee Titans are signing WR James Proche



Proche is 28 years old, 5’11” 193lbs



5 seasons in the NFL with Baltimore(3) and Cleveland(2) most recently.



He’s played in 62 games, made 28 catches for 299 yards.



68 career kickoff returns, 416 ST snaps.