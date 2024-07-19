Former Ravens RB Announces Retirement
Former Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake has retired from the NFL after eight seasons, he announced Friday on his Instagram.
"It’s been an incredible ride. Hard to believe 8 seasons have come and gone. I’ve loved the journey - the wins, the moments big and small, the comradery, the energy, all of it," Drake writes. "I can’t say I loved everything (if you’ve ever done training camp in Miami you can relate lol), but certainly appreciate the lows and the grind, and know those moments grew me as a football player and more importantly as a person. Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me - wouldn’t change a thing."
Drake also spoke with NFL insider Josina Anderson, confirming he is happy with his decision.
"It felt like the right time. I love the game, but I don't love the business. I'm at peace with the decision. I'm healthy and ready to start the next chapter of my life," Drake told Anderson.
Baltimore signed Drake just before the 2022 season, and he became a surpsingly effective part of the offense. He started five of the 12 games he played that season, rushing for 482 yards and five touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry. He also added another touchdown through the air.
Drake then signed with the Indianapolis Colts in August of last year, but after being part of the final roster cuts, found himself back in Baltimore on the practice squad. He had just one carry for the Ravens last season, which ironically ended in a lost fumble against the Colts of all teams. He then spent time on the Cleveland Brown and Green Bay Packers' practice squads last season, appearing in just one game for the latter team.
Drake, 30, was a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016. The former Alabama star played in South Florida for four seasons, but is most remembered for the Miami Miracle, when he scored a game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots after multiple laterals.
Drake then spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, followed by one with the Las Vegas Raiders before coming to Baltimore. His best season came with Arizona in 2020, when he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns.
