Ravens Landed Perfect Marriage in Free Agency
The phrase "better late than never" perfectly applies to DeAndre Hopkins joining the Baltimore Ravens.
Hopkins, 32, has been linked to the Ravens for years, partially by his own doing. He posted a picture with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry back in 2020, asking how many touchdowns the trio would score. Then in 2023, he praised Jackson as "one of his favorite athletes" after reports emerged that the quarterback wanted to play with him. Now, it's finally a reality.
Despite Hopkins being in his early 30s, Hopkins still seems like a perfect fit for the Ravens. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks labeled Hopkins joining Baltimore as one of five "perfect marriages" in the early part of free agency.
"The Ravens finally secured a WR3 with the tools to flourish as a complementary weapon on the perimeter," Brooks wrote. "As a sticky-fingered playmaker with a knack for winning 50/50 balls down the boundary, Hopkins gives Lamar Jackson a reliable pass catcher to target when opponents load the box to stop Derrick Henry and lean the safety in Zay Flowers’ direction to limit big plays.
"Despite coming off a down year in which, at the age of 33 [when the season begins], he lost some speed and quickness, the perennial Pro Bowler is a ball magnet with the size and leaping ability to expand the strike zone for the two-time MVP."
Hopkins is just two years removed from a 1,000-yard season, the seventh of his 12-year career. He's still a red-zone threat with his size and ball skills, and he'll be a great mentor for Baltimore's younger receivers like Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
While he may not be in his athletic prime anymore, Hopkins still looks like a great fit in Baltimore already.
