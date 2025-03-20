Raven Country

Ravens Landed Perfect Marriage in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens finally landed their legendary wide receiver, and it's expected to be the perfect fit.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The phrase "better late than never" perfectly applies to DeAndre Hopkins joining the Baltimore Ravens.

Hopkins, 32, has been linked to the Ravens for years, partially by his own doing. He posted a picture with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry back in 2020, asking how many touchdowns the trio would score. Then in 2023, he praised Jackson as "one of his favorite athletes" after reports emerged that the quarterback wanted to play with him. Now, it's finally a reality.

Despite Hopkins being in his early 30s, Hopkins still seems like a perfect fit for the Ravens. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks labeled Hopkins joining Baltimore as one of five "perfect marriages" in the early part of free agency.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates against the Los Angeles Chargers
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"The Ravens finally secured a WR3 with the tools to flourish as a complementary weapon on the perimeter," Brooks wrote. "As a sticky-fingered playmaker with a knack for winning 50/50 balls down the boundary, Hopkins gives Lamar Jackson a reliable pass catcher to target when opponents load the box to stop Derrick Henry and lean the safety in Zay Flowers’ direction to limit big plays.

"Despite coming off a down year in which, at the age of 33 [when the season begins], he lost some speed and quickness, the perennial Pro Bowler is a ball magnet with the size and leaping ability to expand the strike zone for the two-time MVP."

Hopkins is just two years removed from a 1,000-yard season, the seventh of his 12-year career. He's still a red-zone threat with his size and ball skills, and he'll be a great mentor for Baltimore's younger receivers like Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

While he may not be in his athletic prime anymore, Hopkins still looks like a great fit in Baltimore already.

