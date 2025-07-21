Former Ravens Standout CB Signs With AFC Foe
After being released by the Baltimore Ravens in early March before the start of the new league year to free up cap space, veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet has finally found his next team. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the journeyman nickel signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans on Monday, 24 hours before the team's veterans are slated to report for training camp on Tuesday.
When last healthy in 2023, Maulet was one of the best slot corners in the league, especially when it came to bringing pressure off the edge or from depth. That season he recorded a pair of sacks, a career-high three quarterback hits and five pressures.
Against his new team in the divisional round of the playoffs that same season, he recorded three unblocked pressures on all three of his blitzes. Even though he didn't record a sack, it helped blow up those plays all the same, including a late fourth-and-five to effectively end the game by forcing an errant throwaway pass.
The Ravens rewarded the former undrafted gem who previously played for their arch rival, Pittsburgh Steelers, with a two-year extension last offseason, but injuries limited him to just three games in 2024. While he was out of commission, the team relied more on four-time Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey to play in the slot and had the best season of his career, including leading the AFC with a career-high six interceptions, making Maulet an expendable luxury more than a necessity.
Despite having just turned 32 years old last Sunday, Maulet told Wolfe that he believes he can reach the borderline elite level of play he showcased in 2023 with the Texans. He joined a loaded secondary that already features a wealth of players who can play nickel, including Derek Stingley Jr., Myles Bryant and Kamari Lassiter as well as safeties Jalen Pitre and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. There's no certainty he'll even make the final roster, but loading up talent at cornerback is always a good practice for teams with aspirations of making a deep run in the playoffs come January like the Ravens and Texans.
