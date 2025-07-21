5 Ravens With Most at Stake in 2025 Training Camp
With the Baltimore Ravens rookies having already reported and the rest of the team set to join them this week, now is the time to examine which players have the most to gain by stringing together strong showings in training camp practices and carrying it over into the preseason. These are players who are on the roster bubble or are long shots to make the team altogether due to the proven depth ahead of them at their respective positions.
After being hampered by injuries in his first couple of seasons and failing to consistently see the field or even be active for games last year, the 2022 second-rounder is heading into contract year without a secure roster spot, let alone even a rotational role on defense. To earn both, Ojabo will need to stay healthy first and foremost, and then dominate or consistently flash his disruptive playmaking ability off the edge, especially once pads are on, when the team participates in joint practices and exhibition contests.
QB Devin Leary
The offseason addition of experienced veteran backup signal caller Cooper Rush marked the most significant investment the Ravens have made to their No. 2 spot behind two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson on the depth chart. With so many tough roster decisions to make at other deeper position groups such as outside linebacker, offensive line and cornerback, the odds of the team carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster in 2025 are slim to none.
However, all hope is not lost for the 2024 sixth-rounder. If Leary goes out and has promising showings in practice and the preseason, he could secure a spot on the practice squad if he clears waivers or even entice another team looking for a developmental reserve quarterback to trade a future late-round pick for him. The strong-armed gunslinger will need to avoid turning the ball over and focus on playing on time and in rhythm to give himself the best chance to make either possibility a reality.
Similar to his fellow 2022 draftmate, a lack of availability due to injury has kept the former fourth-rounder from establishing himself as a starter or even reliable depth. The Ravens experimented with Armour-Davis by using him as a safety in an effort to potentially expand his role, especially in the wake of losing 2024 breakout Ar'Darius Washington for most of the upcoming season with a torn Achilles tendon. If the fourth-year pro can stay out of the training room and on the field instead, he has a chance to not only make the team but carve out a role for himself on defense as well, with the Ravens' No. 3 safety spot up for grabs.
RB Rasheen Ali
The Ravens are already returning what was one of the best backfield tandems in the league last year, with veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. With third-year speedster Keaton Mitchell back healthy, feeling faster than ever and set to be the team's primary kick returner, the likelihood of the four running backs making the final cut is not high. Showcasing potential to contribute on offense alone won't be enough for the 2024 fifth-rounder to make the team. If he can show out on special teams as another option at kick returner, but especially when it comes to blocking and coverage units on kickoffs and punts, he could build a much stronger case to be kept around.
OL Ben Cleveland
The Ravens brought back the fifth-year veteran on a one-year deal. While he is currently one of the top contenders for the starting left guard spot, he could still find himself on the outside looking in if he doesn't perform, and given the potential discipline he might face stemming from an offseason DUI incident. Cleveland is a versatile offensive lineman who has been cross-trained at guard, center and tackle in the past and has performed well in spot duty when called upon. He'll need to prove that he is a valuable asset, whether he finally wins a starting job after being a leading candidate entering each of his four training camps.
After losing versatile veteran Patrick Mekari in free agency back in March, having a player who can serve as backup at multiple spots will give the Ravens greater roster flexibility during final cuts and when making choices about game-day actives and inactives in the regular season.
Honorable Mentions
Rookie Cornerbacks
The odds of making the team already weren't great for the Ravens' two late-rounders or any of their undrafted rookie free agents before the signing of two-time Pro Bowl veteran Jaire Alexander this summer. Following the addition, the chances for the likes of Bilhal Kone, Robert Longerbeam and Reuben Lowery became more bleak but there is chance that at least one of them could still earn a spot but the competition for it will be fierce, likely go down to the wire and could ultimately be decided by who provides the most value on special teams.
WR Dayton Wade
Last year, as an undrafted rookie, the former SEC standout flashed during practices and the preseason, but still wasn't able to make the team. He'll face even slimmer odds to earn a spot on the Ravens' 2025 roster, but that doesn't mean he can't showcase enough of his potential to land on another team's final 53 if it's after getting waived or in exchange for a future conditional late-round pick. While sixth-round rookie LaJohntay Wester is the current favorite to be the top punt returner option, which comes with securing one of the final receiver roster spots, Wade could push for that role as well.
IOL Nick Samac
The 2024 seventh-rounder made the team as a rookie last year but spent his entire first season as a regular on the inactive list on game days. In order to secure a spot for the second year in a row, he'll need to prove he can be more than just a backup center only. Showing that he can play either or both guard spots could give him the edge over Cleveland or 2025 seventh-round rookie Garrett Dellinger during the final round of cuts.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!