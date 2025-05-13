Former Ravens QB Could Sign With Division Rival
The Baltimore Ravens have strong rivalries with all of their AFC North opponents, but none is more storied than their history with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers still have question marks at the quarterback position, but they could find their answer in a former Ravens rival.
CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo listed former Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley as the No. 1 option for the Steelers if Aaron Rodgers doesn't join them in free agency.
"Believe it or not, Huntley has one more career Pro Bowl nod than fellow former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. Huntley received that honor while replacing an injured Lamar Jackson during the final month of the 2022 season. Huntley, who had actually replaced Jackson for the same period of time at the end of the 2021 season, helped Baltimore secure a playoff berth in 2022 and played well in the team's loss to the Bengals in the wild-card round," DeArdo wrote.
"Huntley, 27, is a former undrafted rookie who spent four years as Jackson's understudy before making a career-high five starts last season for the Dolphins. He went 3-3 as Miami's starter while completing an impressive 64.7% of his passes."
"Huntley has made 15 starts in his NFL career. In those games, he displayed an ability to make big plays both through the air and on the ground. He also largely kept his teams in contention. His biggest issue, however, is taking care of the ball. Huntley has nearly as many career interceptions (11) as he has touchdown passes (13), and one of his 15 career fumbles was returned for a season-ending touchdown near the end of Baltimore's playoff loss to Cincinnati back in 2022."
Huntley is still looking for a new team for the upcoming season, and the Steelers may come calling if Rodgers doesn't answer.
