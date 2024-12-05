Former QB Tells Hilarious Story Of Ravens' Justin Tucker
A tumultuous 2024 season for Justin Tucker hit a new low when he missed two field goals and an extra point in the Baltimore Ravens' 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tucker's performance in the five-point loss was a microcosm of his performance this year. His eight misses on field goal attempts are already the most of his career with four games remaining in the season.
Amid his struggles, former NFL quarterback Colt McCoy, who was Tucker's teammate at the University of Texas, said the Ravens kicker needs to get back to how he played when they were teammates and did so through a hilarious story from when they played Wyoming.
McCoy said Tucker, who was a freshman kicker at the time, went for it on his own with the offense struggling in a 3-0 game early in the second quarter but was stopped a yard short of converting on fourth and six at Texas' 14-yard line. McCoy voiced his displeasure to Tucker, but the future Hall of Fame kicker said he was doing it to give his team a spark, which drew the ire of the Longhorns quarterback.
"He walks off to the sidelines, and he has the audacity to come up to me and say 'You guys weren't doing anything. I thought I'd just call my own number to try and give you guys a spark,'" McCoy said on Heed The Call. "I grabbed him by the jersey [and] I said, 'J-Tuck, you're a freaking freshman. Don't you ever think that you're going to turn things around. If we want to go for it on fourth down, I'll do it, not you."'
Texas went on to win 41-10 and Tucker felt vindicated in his attempt to go for it on fourth down. McCoy also noted that version of Tucker is what he needs to find to get back on track for Baltimore.
"After the game, he just comes by and goes 'Hey, maybe I did provide a spark, you never know," McCoy said. "That's the J-Tuck, we need to see. [He needs to] get that confidence [and] get that swagger back."
