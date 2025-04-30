Former Star LB Shares Humorous Ravens Draft Story
The pre-draft process is hugely important for teams and players to get to know each other before the main event, but sometimes, this process can take an unexpected turn.
It certainly did for the Baltimore Ravens and future Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly back in 2012. On the "Up & Adams" show, Kuechly shared a humorous story about how his pre-draft interview with John Harbaugh and the Ravens went awry.
"I'll tell you what, I was super nervous, I did an interview with the Ravens, Harbaugh and all the guys in there. And I was so nervous and I was probably getting hot and starting to sweat out of nerves, and walk in there and they've got the light shining right on you. They introduced everybody in the whole room, and of course you know head coach, GM, defensive coordinator, I had that on lock. But they introduce 20 guys to you, and then Harbaugh, after he introduced everybody is like, 'alright, go back around the room and name everybody.' My head about popped off, and he started smirking and said 'hey, don't worry about it, it was a joke.'"
"Of course, for me, it ruined my whole interview because I'm like, 'man, I failed my first question miserably.' Those guys have so much fun and if I was a coach, how funny would it be to do that?"
It's not like Baltimore really had a realistic chance at drafting Kuechly anyway. The Carolina Panthers selected the star linebacker out of Boston College at No. 9 overall, whereas the Ravens didn't make their first pick that year until No. 35 overall after trading out of the first round.
It's fun to think about what could've been, especially because Kuechly could've been the heir apparent to Ray Lewis, but it simply wasn't in the cards.
Kuechly was a phenomenal player throughout his eight-year career, as he made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro first-teams in that time. His career was sadly cut short due to multiple concussions, but even then, he'll likely have a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame soon.
Still, this story of his experience with the Ravens is quite amusing in hindsight.
