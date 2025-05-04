Former Wrestler Named Player to Watch For Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens had two of the more talked about draft picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. They landed Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round to round out the Ravens' safety room, giving them a potentially-elite duo with him and Kyle Hamilton.
They also selected Marshall edge rusher Mike Green in the second round. Green led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024. And while those will be the names everyone focuses on in Baltimore's rookie class, there is another name fans should keep an eye on this preseason.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report labeled one undrafted free agent from every team that could make their respective teams, and he named former Nebraska defensive tackle and wrestler Nash Hutmacher.
"When looking at the potential of Nash Hutmacher as a nose tackle for the Baltimore Ravens, one can't help but think back to Kelly Gregg since the two have similar wrestling backgrounds," Sobleski writes. "Gregg was a three-time champion wrestler in the state of Oklahoma... Coaches love former wrestlers because they understand leverage, torque and hand placement. Hutmacher could realistically replace Ravens nose tackle Travis Jones, who is a free agent after this season."
Hutmacher went 166-0 in his high school wrestling career and 7-8 in 2024 with the Cornhuskers. In terms of football, his best season came in 2023, notching 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks from the interior of Nebraska's defensive line. In 2024, he had two sacks and 24 tackles.
The former wrestler will have a thin Ravens' defensive line to compete against. Behind Travis Jones, the Ravens don't have many true one-techs on the roster. He very well could be the team's No. 2 nose tackle and earn a spot in the rotation.
