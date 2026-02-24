Ravens Brass Might Show Too Much Confidence in Secondary

There may be many positions that Baltimore Ravens fans are focused on heading into the offseason, but what about the secondary?

The collective group, in general, is interesting, as they have Kyle Hamilton, one of the safeties, who's regarded as one of the best in the NFL. If the Ravens decide to bring back Alohi Gilman, this might be one of the top 10 safety duos in the league, with both guys being physically gifted athletes in the secondary.

Looking at the cornerbacks, though, there are more questions around them than anything else. Marlon Humphrey had one of the worst seasons of his career, Nate Wiggins had offseason surgery, and Chidobe Awuzie is a free agent. With all that combined together, should the Ravens be confident in their secondary, or does something need to change with the unit?

Do the Ravens need to evaluate the cornerback position?

Humphrey has been the most polarizing player of the offseason when it comes to deciding what to do with him through either a trade or a release. After allowing a career-worst 920 yards last year, he enters the last year of his contract with a cap hit of $26.2 million for the Ravens.

While at the NFL Combine, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about Humphrey and whether he would ask the veteran cornerback to restructure his contract or even be on the team in 2026. DeCosta didn't seem to have that thought cross his mind.

"Not necessarily. I do expect him to be on the team. I love Marlon [Humphrey]."

The other part of the equation is Wiggins, who performed better than Humphrey but suffered injuries last year, including an elbow injury and a lower-body injury. New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter responded to a question about Wiggins and his offseason surgery.

"I'll keep that between Nate [Wiggins], myself, and the organization, but he's a guy that I loved coming out from Clemson in the draft process. I am very excited to work with him, and I think there's still a lot of room in his game, and I know he knows that. I know he's excited to work with us, and so I look forward to him having a big year."

Baltimore struggled mightily against the pass on defense last year, ranking 30th in passing yards allowed per game at 247.9. There is a clear problem with the secondary that must be addressed, whether through the draft or free agency.

With signs pointing to Humphrey staying on the team in 2026, the Ravens need to look for an eventual replacement for him in the NFL Draft who could be the new CB2 for Wiggins. Some of the big names in the draft that the Ravens might be able to get with the 14th overall pick include Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, LSU's Mansoor Delane and Clemson's Avieon Terrell.

This is a unit that needs help, even if they decide not to let anyone go, so the draft can at least give them the depth needed. Minter and DeCosta sound confident in their secondary, but is it blind confidence in a unit that regressed clearly in 2025?

