Four Ravens X-Factors vs. Chiefs
In the Baltimore Ravens' crucial Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, making the most of their opportunities. Here is a quartet of players who could wind up tilting the scales in the Ravens' favor:
RB Justice Hill
Had the Ravens been able to pull off their comeback in last year's season-opener against the Chiefs, the seven-year veteran would've gone down as one of the unsung heroes for his contributions as a pass catcher and protector, both of which were very impressive. Hill is one of the best third-down backs in he league, capable of picking up blitzers and know for blowing up edge defenders with chip blocks before going out for a route where he is a dynamic weapon in the passing game coming out of the backfield. His services will be needed in this game to help keep star defensive tackle Chris Jones and underrated edge defender George Karlaftis off Lamar Jackson and provide the two-time league MVP with a safety valve checkdown option.
DT John Jenkins
The Ravens' run defense needs to bounce back in a big way. Last week, they were steamrolled by the Detroit Lions, allowing most of the 224 rushing yards between the tackles. Jenkins was their only interior defensive lineman who didn't get blown off the ball consistently. He finished tied for the second-most total tackles on the team, recording 8 tackles—5 of them solo and one for a loss. He'll be counted on to help lead the charge up the middle. The Chiefs have a talented interior offensive line, featuring Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith.
"He played really well," head coach John Harbaugh said. "His reps will go up, for sure, and he's ready. He's practiced really well, and he's a decorated vet and a really good player. He's done a great job, so we're expecting a really good game from him. Yes, good point."
TE Mark Andrews
After a quiet start to the season through the first two games, the three-time Pro Bowl finally broke out last week by catching all 6 of his targets for 91 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, all of which led the team. Even though fourth-year pro Isaiah Likely is reportedly expected to make his 2025 debut in this game, he might be playing a limited role in his first game back, whereas the eighth-year veteran could stay hot and continue to be a popular and reliable target for Jackson, as has been the case for the entirety of their careers when he's healthy.
P Jordan Stout
The fourth-year specialist has been one of the Ravens' most consistent players with how he's been an elite field-flipping weapon. Stout has had 5 of his 11 punts through the first three weeks either get downed or go out of bounds inside the opposing team's 20-yard line, including two inside Detroit's 5-yard line last week. In a game where the battle for field position will be paramount, given the caliber of quarterbacks facing off, as both Jackson and Mahomes are capable of orchestrating clutch scoring drives.
"I think Jordan is doing a heck of a job," special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. "It just starts with him, his process, his approach to the game and doing what we're trying to get out of him with [senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown]'s coaching. We just have to continue that, right? Every punt is different. Every situation is going to be different. He's striking the ball well right now, and our cover guys are covering well for him. So, we just want to make sure we continue on that path."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!