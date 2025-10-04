Four Storylines for Ravens' Crucial Matchup vs. Texans
Coming off a second straight demoralizing loss, the banged-up Baltimore Ravens will be back at home, where they will face off with a foe they have had a lot of success against, the Houston Texans. There are several intriguing storylines surrounding this massive matchup of two 1-3 teams desperately looking to notch their second win of the season. Here are the top four, to name a few:
Will Offense Stay Committed to Rushing Attack?
One of the most shocking aspects of the Ravens' uncharacteristic start to the season has been their lack of commitment to running the ball, specifically with five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer has only carried the ball 31 times for 115 yards in the team's last three games.
Against the Texans this week, he'll need to match or exceed that sum total in just this game with star dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson out with a hamstring injury. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken vowed to dial up running plays more often, but it remains to be seen if he'll follow through, even if the Ravens fall slightly behind at any point and time isn't actively working against them.
Can Veteran Backup Carry the Torch at QB?
Without their two-time league MVP under center, the Ravens will be turning to Cooper Rush, who will be making his 15 career regular season start and first in a purple uniform since the preseason finale. During his time serving as the primary backup for the Dallas Cowboys in seven of his first eight seasons, he compiled a record of 9-5 as a starter and showed he can be a high-level processor and distributor of the ball.
Rush will need to be accurate, efficient, decisive and even aggressive at times in order to make plays in the passing game against a very talented Texans defense that has playmakers at all three levels. The Ravens will likely rely on a quick strike passing attack when they're not running the ball relentlessly, which will require Rush to get the ball out of his hands fast and to the right spots in zone or hot receiver in man coverage if he senses pressure.
Young Defenders Need to Step Up
In addition to their star quarterback, the Ravens will also be without a trio of defensive starters for this game as All Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey and veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie
(hamstring) were all ruled out as well. This means that the team will be looking to some of their more inexperienced players to fill vital roles and not be liabilities, particularly in coverage.
At the third level in the secondary, second-year pro T.J. Tampa could be making his first career start on the perimeter if the Ravens still don't feel confident in two-time Pro Bowl veteran Jaire Alexander playing a full-time role after being inactive for the past three games. After replacing Humphrey as the nickel for the entire second half of last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, undrafted rookie Keyon Martin is slated to make his first career start as well.
The second level of the defense is where the Ravens will have the most glaring deficiencies without Smith. He wasn't having the best start to the season in coverage before going down. In his absence, the Ravens will use a rotation of special teams ace Jake Hummel, third-year pro Trenton Simpson and rookie starter Teddye Buchanan. If the coaches aren't confident enough in all three to keep two off-ball linebackers on the field most of the time, they could bring in second-year safety Sanoussi Kane in a dime role to help with coverage responsibilities.
Will Pass Rush Finally Come Alive?
The Ravens will be at full strength on the edge for the first time since Week 2 as Pro Bowl veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. They are also slated to have starting nose tackle Travis Jones back after he didn't play last week due to a knee injury. Going up against a porous Texans offensive line that has allowed two-plus sacks in every game this season, including three in each of their last two outings.
With their coverage units at the second and third levels compromised and banged up, generating consistent pressure on CJ Stroud, who has struggled mightily in his three career games against the Ravens, will be paramount to ensuring he falls to 0-4 all-time in this matchup. Baltimore will also need more from fifth-year veteran Odafe Oweh and second-round rookie Mike Green, neither of whom has recorded a sack despite playing each of them having played over 40% of the team's total defensive snaps in the last three games.
