Packers Sign Former Ravens LB
The Green Bay Packers have re-signed former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Welch, 26, initially joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2020, then came back when the Ravens signed him off the Denver Broncos' practice squad this past October.
He appeared in 52 games with the Ravens over four seasons, recording 26 total tackles and a fumble recovery. He played over 1,000 special teams snaps for Baltimore, but just 61 defensive snaps.
This isn't Welch's first rodeo with the Packers, as he spent the 2023 season with them after the Ravens released him as one of their final roster cuts. Though he didn't log a single defensive snap that season, the Iola, Wisc. native relished the chance to play in his home state.
"That was probably one of the most wholesome parts of being so close is being able to have family and friends come to every game," Welch said previously, per the Packers' website. "I had at least 10 family and friends come to every home game. Having their support, being able to talk to them after the game at the house and everything, that part was really fun and really special for me."
Welch is the third Ravens linebacker to leave in free agency after Malik Harrison, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Chris Board, who signed with the New York Giants.
