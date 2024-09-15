Ravens Share Emotional Tribute for Jacoby Jones
After a tough past couple of months, the Baltimore Ravens' home opener was always going to be an emotional day.
Back in July, former Ragens wide receiver and returner Jacoby Jones, the hero of the team's Super Bowl 47 run, tragically passed away in his hometown of New Orleans. Current and former Ravens, as well as those outside the organization, paid trubute to Jones in an outpouring of love, but the pain of his passing is still fresh two months later.
Before Sunday's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Ravens gave Jones an emotional tribute in front of the Baltimore faithful. With a two-minute video highlighting some of his greatest moments as a Raven and his friends and teammates in attendance, it was an emotional scene at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens previously held a moment of silence in honor of Jones before their preseason opener on Aug. 9, but this is another chance to pay their respect to a franchise hero.
Jones, who turned 40 just three days before he passed, played nine NFL seasons with four different teams, but is most known for his 2012 postseason run with Baltimore. With Jones scoring three touchdowns in four games, all massively-important, it's fair to say the Ravens don't even get close to the Super Bowl without him.
Additionally, the Ravens also paid tribute to late offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, who passed away at age 70 last month. D'Alessandris had been the Ravens' offensive line coach since 2017, and was one of the most-respected coaches in the building throughout his entire tenure.
The Ravens have already announced this season would be dedicated to honoring both Jones and D'Alessandris, and even introduced a special helmet decal with both of their names on it.
Baltimore leads Las Vegas 3-0 in the first quarter.
