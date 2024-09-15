Sideline Employee Collapses During Ravens, Raiders Game
A member of the chain gang crew collapsed during the second quarter of the Baltimore Ravens' home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The scary medical situation caused a a brief delay just before the two-minute warning.
The incident took place with 2:36 remaining in the first half, just after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh threw a challenge flag following an incompletion to Zay Flowers. An off-field official appeared to collapse on the Ravens sideline, with both teams taking a knee in prayer around him. After he had chest compressions administered, he reportedly had movement in his fingers and talked to those around him.
"A member of the chain gang crew collapsed," the Ravens wrote on social media. "He was immediately attended to by medical personnel. Upon leaving the field, he was alert and responsive. He's being taken to a local hospital."
Ravens OnSI sends their thoughts and support to the official affected.
Baltimore leads Las Vegas 9-6 at halftime.
