Former Ravens WR Visits AFC North Rival
The Cleveland Browns hosted former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a free agent visit on Monday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC.
The Ravens acquired Johnson, 28, from the Carolina Panthers ahead of last season's trade deadline. While they gave up virtually nothing to get him, only trading a fifth-round pick while also receiving a sixth-round pick, the deal still ended up backfiring.
Johnson only appeared in four games for the Ravens, and logged only 39 offensive snaps while catching one pass for six yards on five targets. He was clearly unhappy with his lack of playing time and the situation came to a head in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1, when he refused to enter the game when asked. This also came after fellow wideout Rashod Bateman had been ruled out for the rest of the game due to injury.
That proved to be the end of Johnson's time in Baltimore, as the Ravens suspended him and then released him shortly after. He wound up joining the Houston Texans on waivers, with whom he had three receptions for 24 yards in three games (including postseason).
However, the Ravens actually claimed Johnson on waivers during the playoffs, fully knowing that he couldn't play for the rest of the year. Instead, they claimed him because if he signs a large enough contract with another team, they would get a compensatory pick. A Ravens move through and through.
Even with that potential for a silver lining, the trade was still a failure. The Ravens thought they'd be getting Johnson's Pro Bowl form with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but instead they only got a distraction.
If Johnson remaining unsigned this long is anything to go by, the Ravens may not even get a coveted compensatory pick for the trouble.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!