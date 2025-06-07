Interior OL Questions Could Hold Ravens Back
The Baltimore Ravens have had one of the top offenses in the NFL for over a decade, and that in large part has to do with Lamar Jackson being under center. Anytime you have a two-time MVP at quarterback who is one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, your offense is naturally going to be very dangerous. However, in 2024, the Ravens added a whole new element by signing Derrick Henry.
The future Hall of Famer put together one of the best seasons in recent memory for a running back, totaling 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, as the Ravens put together the best ground attack in the league in 2024. His performance earned him the largest extension for a running back over age 30 in NFL histroy as the Ravens look to get over the hump in the AFC and get to the Super Bowl.
With that said, the Ravens' run game could take a step back in 2025 due to a looming question up front, as Matt Holder of Bleacher Report points out.
"Left guard is a bigger question mark in Baltimore since Daniel Faalele returns on the right side and started to put it together toward the end of last season," Holder writes. "However, the 25-year-old wasn't spectacular and still has something to prove during training camp. Regardless, the other guard spot will have a significant position battle between Ben Cleveland and several players who don't have much NFL experience."
With Patrick Mekari gone, the Ravens will be relying on Andrew Vorhees to take a step forward, as well as the aforementioned Ben Cleveland who will be battling with a horde of other players vying for that starting spot. If the interior of the Ravens' offensive line struggles, those inside runs that Henry and the offense thrived on could take a step back, and so could their offense as a result.
