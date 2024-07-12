Is Justin Simmons Ravens Next Target?
With the Baltimore Ravens still looking for a safety deep into the offseason, seeing one of their top targets in Jamal Adams sign with the Tennessee TItans on Thursday may be a bit worrying.
Luckily, there are still several quality safeties on the market, including some that are even better than Adams. Of that group, the biggest name is easily two-time Pro Bowl selection Justin Simmons, formerly with the Denver Broncos.
Denver released Simmons back in March, but has somehow gone four months on the open market. It's unclear if Simmons' asking price is too high for would-be suitors, or he's simply taking the time available to him, but one thing is certain: the Ravens should be keeping a close eye on him.
A 2016 third-round pick out of Boston College, Simmons has been among the league's elite safeties for much of his career, but hasn't had much of a chance to show it on a subpar Broncos team. Last season was another strong one, as he recorded 70 total tackles, eight passes defended and three interceptions. Not quite as good as his peak years, but still very solid.
Baltimore already has the best safety duo in the league between Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, but it's the depth behind them that needs work. The Ravens have been looking for safety depth for months now, and even the team's official site is advocating for them to bring in more help.
"After Geno Stone's departure to Cincinnati, the battle for the No. 3 safety role will be a compelling storyline this summer," Ravens staff writer Clifton Brown wrote in a recent article. "[Ar'Darius] Washington may be the favorite heading into camp, but he'll face competition from Kane, Brade and Toles. The Ravens could also sign a veteran free agent such as Jamal Adams, who visited Baltimore in May, or Justin Simmons, who may be attracted by the chance to play for a Super Bowl contender."
If the Ravens can land Simmons, then the league's best safety duo could very well turn into the league's best safety trio. However the onus is on them to make it happen.
