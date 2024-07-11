Ravens Miss On Former Seahawks All-Pro
Another Baltimore Ravens safety target is off the board as former All-Pro Jamal Adams is signing with the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.
Adams, 28, breifly visited the Ravens back in May, but left without a contract. Even after that visit, speculation continued to swirl over the three-time Pro Bowl selection coming to Baltimore.
"He and I, at the Pro Bowl like four years ago when we were there, we rode the bus back and forth every day for whatever reason, we got to be kind of pals," coach John Harbaugh told reporters on May 22. We had a fun time and kind of carried that relationship forward. Then, we came back, and we met. He met with a lot of people, but he met in my office, and we had another great conversation. [I was] very impressed, very impressed with his mindset, and we'll see what happens."
The No. 6 pick in 2017 out of LSU, Adams has been on an interesting journey throughout his career. He showed great promise to start his career, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2019 while excelling all over the field. He was then part of a blockbuster trade to the Seattle Seahawks, and even set the record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5 of them back in 2020.
Since then, though, it's been a bumpy ride to say the least. Adams was plagued with injuries throughout his tenure in Seattle, even missing nearly all of the 2022 season with a torn quad. Last year, he played just nine games as he recovered from the aforementioned quad injury, and the Seahawks eventually released him back in March.
Additionally, Adams' struggles in coverage have only become more apparaent with time. He allowed a passer rating of around 75 with the Jets, but that number was frequently over 100 with the Seahawks. Last season was his worst in coverage yet, as he allowed 25 completions on 31 targets for 175 yards and two touchdowns. With how bad he is in coverage, he's far more of a linebacker than a safety at this point.
As Adams heads to Nashville, the Ravens will now have to look elsewhere for safety depth behind Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.
