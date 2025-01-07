Jaguars Request Interview With Ravens OC
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken was expected to be one of the hottest names in this hiring cycle, and early on, that has indeed been the case.
On Tuesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have requested an interview with Monken for their head-coaching vacancy. The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson on Monday after three seasons at the helm, and they already have an extensive list of candidates lined up.
Monken also received an interview request from the Chicago Bears on Monday. The 58-year-old grew up just under 30 miles away from Chicago in Wheaton, Illinois, so one could consider the Bears as his hometown team.
In his two seasons in Baltimore, Monken has made a huge difference for the offense. This season, he led a unit that finished the regular season first in total offense, first in rushing offense, seventh in passing offense and third in scoring offense. The Ravens racked 7,224 yards of total offense this season, the third-most in NFL history behind the 2011 New Orleans Saints (7,474) and 2013 Denver Broncos (7,317).
Monken's work with star quarterback Lamar Jackson also makes him a very attractive target. Jackson, who turns 28 on Tuesday, has put up MVP-caliber numbers in both seasons under Monken, and his 2024 campaign ranks among the best by a quarterback in NFl history.
The Jaguars have a young quarterback in their own in 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, but he's had his fair share of struggles over the past couple of seasons. Perhaps an offensive guru like Monken could help get him back on track, and seeing as four of the seven candidates Jacksonville requested to interview have offensive backgrounds, the team may see it the same way.
Monken previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18) and Cleveland Browns (2019). He was also the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive coordinator when they won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.
With the Ravens set to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, Monken cannot interview with any team this week. He can interview starting next week, but all interviews would be remote until the Ravens' season concludes.
