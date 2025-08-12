Jaguars Linked to Ravens TE
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best tight end duos in the league with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.
However, this could be the last year of their partnership as Likely hits free agency this spring. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggested that the Jacksonville Jaguars should sign Likely in free agency.
"The Jaguars have done a lot to overhaul the offensive weaponry with Liam Coen as head coach. Drafting Travis Hunter gives them a potentially great receiver duo. Signing Dyami Brown could end up being a strong under-the-radar move," Ballentine wrote.
"Tight end is a position that still feels a little unsettled. Brenton Strange emerged as the starter last season. The former second-round pick can be a traditional in-line blocker and showed some receiving chops last season (40 catches, 411 yards, two touchdowns). However, Likely has already shown he can work with another tight end like Mark Andrews in Baltimore."
"Likely's versatility as a tight end who can line up as a big slot, H-Back or in-line tight end would be a nice addition to the developing Jaguars offense."
The Ravens have other priorities to address in free agency, including signing offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum after not picking up his fifth-year option. This could leave players like Likely on the outside looking in of the Ravens' plans.
Likely has gotten better in every season so far for the Ravens and his production has increased as well, making him one of the top tight ends in the open market for the next offseason.
Likely started the year off on the wrong foot (literally) by breaking his foot at the end of a training camp practice late last month. He elected to undergo surgery, which will keep him out for six weeks, likely costing him the start of the regular season.
However, he is expected to be fully healthy during the year and if he plays up to the standards he had in 2025, he could be someone the Jaguars and many other teams are interested in during free agency.
