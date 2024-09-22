Ravens Barely Avoid Collapse To Cowboys
The Baltimore Ravens' backs were up against the wall heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Baltimore nearly followed the same script by blowing what was once a 22-point lead, but it ultimately held on for a 28-25 win over the Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The three-point victory was the Ravens' first of the season.
The Ravens (1-2) flirted with blowing another huge lead after they were up by as many as 22 points and didn't allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Dallas (1-2) clawed all the way back, making it 28-25 with 2:53 left in the game. On third and six with 2:28 left in the game, quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with receiver Zay Flowers for a nine-yard pass with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs blanketing him in coverage to effectively ice the game.
Two plays later, Jackson kept it for a 10-yard run to seal the victory.
Derrick Henry delivered his best performance for the Ravens, running the ball 23 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson's legs were also instrumental in the win, as he ran the ball 12 times for 89 yards and a score before a pair a kneel downs. Baltimore finished the day with 274 rushing yards.
Jackson only threw the ball 15 times, completing 12 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown to Rashod Bateman.
Kyle Van Noy led the Ravens' pass rush with two sacks and had two tackles for loss. Baltimore finished the day with seven quarterback hits. Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins forced the first fumble of his career, punching the ball out of All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb's grasp deep in Baltimore territory and it was recovered by safety Marcus Williams.
The Ravens had eight passes defended with cornerback Marlon Humphrey leading the team with two.
Lamb finished the day with four catches for 67 yards. Dak Prescott completed 28 of 51 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns and added one score on the ground. Receivers KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert were on the receiving end of Prescott's passing touchdowns.
Baltimore will look to stay in the win column when it faces the Buffalo Bills (2-0) on Sept. 29 on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!