Ravens' John Harbaugh Open to Adding Another Veteran CB
If the Baltimore Ravens are going to make one of their traditional late offseason acquisitions, cornerback seems like an ideal position to target.
Not only could the Ravens use some more depth at the position, but there are two former stars on the market right now. Former Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander is a free agent after his release earlier this week, while Miami Dolphins All-Pro Jalen Ramsey is squarely on the trade block. Either one of them could take the Ravens' secondary up a level, assuming they continue to play the way they have when healthy.
While he didn't mention either player by name, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh seemed open to the idea of adding another veteran corner late in the offseason, though he added that he's happy with the group as is.
"I don't look at it as an 'or.' I look at it as an 'and,'" Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "Yes, we are happy with the guys we have, and I'm very confident those guys are all going to do well. And we turn over every stone. We're always interested in anything you see on the waiver wire or anything else."
Back in March, the Ravens signed eight-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie, who will be their second starting outside corner alongside Nate Wiggins, with Marlon Humphrey lining up primarily in the slot. Depth options include Jalyn Armour-Davis, T.J. Tampa, and sixth-round rookies Bihlal Kone and Robert Longerbeam, who will be competing for roles on defense.
The Ravens' cornerback group is good as is, but not so good that they would pass up another quality addition. It will definitely be a position to watch as the offseason progresses.
