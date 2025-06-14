Former Ravens RB Shows Confidence After Signing With Broncos
Former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins may have taken longer than expected to find a new home, but his confidence has not been shaken one bit.
Dobbins, who finished as the runner-up for Comeback Player of the Year after a strong season with the Los Angeles Chargers, remained on the free agent market for three months before signing with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos earlier this week. Almost immediately after signing, he sent a warning shot at his former team and now division rival.
"I always have a chip on my shoulder, but, yeah, that was a little weird, but it's business," Dobbins told reporters. "It's for my agent to handle. Good luck to them. I'm a Bronco now. They've got to see me twice a year."
While getting to face the Chargers twice is a nice bonus for Dobbins, it's obviously not his only motivation for this season.
"Gonna have that chip on my shoulder of course, but I'm here," Dobbins said. "I'm worried about winning. I don't want to just beat the Chargers. I want to get a ring. I've been in the playoffs every year I've played. So, I'm tired of losing in them. That's my goal, is to bring a Super Bowl to this city and be a blessing to the community as well."
Dobbins, 26, was a second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State star had a very strong rookie season with the Ravens, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. Unfortunately, injuries limited him to just nine games over the following three seasons, and the Ravens opted to let him go last offseason after signing Derrick Henry.
He found new life with Los Angeles, though, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. However, the Chargers opted not to bring him back despite his strong performance.
Their loss could be the Broncos' gain, as Dobbins could very well be Denver's top running back this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!