John Harbaugh Has Massive Expectations for Ravens TE
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is making it clear what he expects from tight end Isaiah Likely during the regular season.
While speaking to the media at OTAs, Harbaugh said he's setting a goal for Likely to be an All-Pro by the end of the 2025 season.
“I want to see [Likely] be an All-Pro,” Harbaugh said. “That’d be my goal for him, and he’s capable of it.”
Headed into his fourth year in the NFL, Likely is coming off of a career season in 2024. He finished the campaign with career-high marks in catches (42), receiving yards (477) and receiving touchdowns (six). The former fourth-round pick came up with some timely plays, developing a solid connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson in the process.
Likely told reporters that he feels at home with Baltimore as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
"I tell everybody I love the Ravens, I love the city. You all brought me in and made me feel like I'm part of a family from my rookie year until now," Likely told reporters. "Everybody's dream is to get extended but I just keep one foot in front of the other. I try to stay in the moment, stay where my feet are and really just play and have fun and let the plays happen. And then whatever happens, I let God take care of that."
The Ravens will begin their preseason on Aug. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. It's unclear as of now if the Ravens will rest their starters during the preseason or allow them to play a series or two.
Baltimore's regular season starts on the road against MVP quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 7 under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.
