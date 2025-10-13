John Harbaugh Sends Definitive Message to Ravens
The start of the 2025 season has been forgettable for the Baltimore Ravens, but thankfully, the team is entering a much-needed bye week as they deal with multiple injuries.
Baltimore is currently riding a four-game losing streak and is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns at 1-5. During that stretch, they have lost key players like Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, and many more to injuries.
Their Week 6 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams was more of the same, but they did get Hamilton and Humphrey back for the game. The Ravens' offense picked up well on the ground, but Cooper Rush struggled at quarterback in relief of Jackson and eventually got benched for Tyler Huntley. Baltimore went on to lose to the Rams 17-3.
After another demoralizing loss, it would be easy for the Ravens to go ahead and pack it in for the season. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the media that he doesn't believe that at all. In fact, he still has hope that they can turn this season around and get back into the postseason picture.
“Like I told the guys, what we’ve got to be able to do is understand, really, how close you are sometimes, and you can’t allow the weight of the disappointment or the weight of the scrutiny — you can’t allow that to derail you or to sidetrack you or to push you away from your goal, because we can accomplish what we want to accomplish,” Harbaugh said. “We can do it. We’re the kind of team that can do it.”
A follow-up to that response was that Harbaugh was told that only four teams in NFL history have made the playoffs after starting the season 1-5.
“Good, good. What an opportunity," he said in response.
The Ravens' belief system is in place because many of their starters are returning from injuries. Guys like Jackson and Smith, who are critical pieces and leaders to their units, will be healthy and ready to go. This Ravens team faces five teams (across eight games) with losing records.
There's no reason to write off the Ravens just yet. The season is still in the early part of it and there's time to turn this around. It will mean Baltimore has very little room for error, though.
