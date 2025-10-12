Ravens OC Determined to Turn Around Recent Struggles
Even before franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a hamstring three quarters into the Baltimore Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, their once top-ranked scoring offense was beginning to show signs of struggles.
After averaging a league-high 37 points per game through the first three weeks of the season, the Ravens have been held to 30 points in their last two games combined, with last week's lopsided loss to the Houston Texans being their first of the year without the two-time league MVP.
Jackson was officially ruled out for the Ravens' Week 6 interconference clash with the Los Angeles Rams, who have one of the best and most balanced offensive units in the league. This means that third-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken will have to get his unit out of what he described as a "little bit of a rut" when talking to the media Thursday during his weekly press conference.
While his play-calling, sequencing, and lack of creativity have been a source of contention, the starting offensive line has received a lot of criticism for its poor play, particularly in the run game.
"It's not just the O-line, it's us in general," Monken said. "We've got to coach better. We've got to scheme it better, call it better, execute better. Everybody's a part of that, just like we're all a part of it when it's really good. We've got to own it when it isn't, starting with me. How do we get it done during the week that it shows up on Sunday?"
Five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry hasn't eclipsed 100 yards rushing or received more than 15 carries in a game since the season-opener, as holes to hit and rushing lanes have been hard to come by.
"I like the way Derrick Henry's practicing," Monken said. "I like the way he's going about his business. He's been a consummate pro. I think he's running hard. Again, it's a culmination of things [of] creating space, creating opportunities. Because just a few weeks ago on third-and-1, we hit a 'downhill power,' and he went for 31 [yards] on third-and-1, and there you go. So, sometimes it just takes a play here or there, and you have to get the defense worn down a little bit."
As a team, the Ravens have been held to under 100 yards rushing three times this season, which ties the Jackson era record, with the 2021 season being the only other instance. While Monken gave the Texans' vaunted defensive front credit for its execution, he believes that there are a "number of things" they can do better to get the ground game going.
"Well, it never changes, and that is, 'How do we scheme it? How do we coach it?" Monken said. "How do we execute it? How do we call it?' It's all the above. It never really changes when it's good, when it's not so good."
As rough as the last few weeks have been, the Ravens don't believe that they are that far from getting back on track to the point where they can start sustaining drives and scoring more points as long as they can execute and call plays better.
"A rut is usually small. Then maybe it's a ditch, and then maybe it's a canyon, but right now, we consider that a rut," Monken said. "We just have to get ourselves [out]. It doesn't take long. There were a few opportunities come Sunday that would've got you going."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!