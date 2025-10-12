Ravens Get Brutal News on Tavius Robinson Injury
The injury bug continues to plague the Baltimore Ravens worse and worse throughout the 2025 season, and it just hit a whole new level.
Ravens fans left the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday not feeling particularly great about their team after losing 17-3. One rough aspect of the game was the fact that they suffered multiple injuries on the roster, a common theme that has hurt them throughout the year.
Both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey just came back from missing the Week 5 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans with injuries, but they got hurt once again. It was a nightmare to lose those starters, but another key injury from the game might be more of a gut punch for the Ravens.
Another defensive player, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, was also knocked out of the game and did not return early in the contest. After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Robinson broke his foot and is expected to miss some time. That timeline for how long he will be gone is unknown.
Robinson has played in all five games this season and has been one of the top pass rushers on the team. He racked up 17 tackles, four quarterback hits, two sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble this season.
The timing of the injury couldn't be worse for the Ravens, especially given the large number of injuries they already have. Baltimore traded Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers before the game, who were one of their more promising young pass rushers on the final year of his contract.
This will now leave Baltimore in an interesting situation off the edge on defense with not many strong options. They will lean on Kyle Van Noy and rookie Mike Green to be the guys while Robinson looks to recovery as quickly as he can.
While the defense of Baltimore showed great improvement from the previous week against the Houston Texans, they are still in a hole going into the bye week at 1-5. They still have a ton of injuries, including Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith they are hoping will be back for Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Baltimore will be focused on getting healthy in the bye week and find a way to pick up some wins and momentum to close out the season after a terrible start.
